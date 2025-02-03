De Beers seals sales and mining contract with Botswana – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – February 3, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

De Beers, the world’s leading diamond producer by value, has concluded negotiations with the Botswana government on a new sales agreement and the extension of mining licenses for their joint venture, Debswana, until 2054.

The finalized agreement, the Anglo American (LON: AAL) unit said on Monday, follows discussions aimed at setting a new framework for the sale of rough diamond production from Debswana, a 50:50 partnership between De Beers and Botswana. The deal also secures the renewal of Debswana’s mining licenses, which were previously set to expire in 2029.

“Until the execution of these new agreements, the terms of the existing agreements will continue to remain in effect,” the diamond producer said. Currently, 75% of Debswana’s diamond output is sold to De Beers. In 2023, the two parties reached a provisional 10-year agreement under which Botswana’s share of production was set to gradually increase to 50%.

