Donkin coal mine will likely restart production when world prices rise, says U.S. analyst – by Tom Ayers (CBC News Nova Scotia – January 31, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

Industry observer says mine owners have invested hundreds of millions and will want to make that back

A U.S.-based analyst says he believes the undersea coal mine in Donkin, N.S., will reopen someday. Joe Aldina, who writes for thecoaltrader.com, said the Cline Group, whose company Kameron Coal owns the Donkin mine, has made significant investments there that it will likely want to recover.

“They’ve invested a few hundred million dollars US in [capital expenditures] in that mine and that was the last project that Chris Cline, the founder of the company, really put himself into, so I don’t see them walking away from that,” he said.

“Donkin has some issues with roof control problems. It’s a little higher-cost if you look at the global market, but I think the Cline Group’s committed.”The mine shut down following a significant roof fall in July 2023 and was cleared by the Labour Department to restart production last March after more safety features were installed and its safety plans were reviewed by independent engineers.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/analyst-donkin-coal-mine-production-1.7446320