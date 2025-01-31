Canadian Tariffs Will Undermine U.S. Minerals Security – by Gracelin Baskaran (Centre for Strategic and International Studies – Janaury 29, 2025)

https://www.csis.org/

Gracelin Baskaran is the Director, Critical Minerals Security Program.

As the United States races to reduce its reliance on China for minerals vital for national, economic, and energy security, tariffs with Canada may drastically undermine these efforts. Canada is the biggest source of the United States mineral imports, providing key sources of uranium, aluminum, nickel, steel copper, and niobium. To put it into perspective, in 2023, Canada accounted for $47 billion of United States mineral imports.

China followed with $28.3 billion. The consequences of tariffs would be particularly profound for the defense industry, nuclear energy, and heavy manufacturing. A 25 percent tariff on Canadian mineral imports could cost U.S. off-takers an additional $11.75 billion—a figure that would increase as base metal and uranium prices recover.

Canada would likely adopt retaliatory tariffs, as they did when Trump imposed Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada in 2018 and 2020 (backing down both times). In 2023, the United States sent $30.7 billion in minerals to Canada. The retaliatory tariffs could lead Canadian firms to pay an estimated additional $7.6 billion in tariffs, encouraging them to turn to other import sources for off-take, further undermining U.S. firms.

