Automotive News: Critical minerals for EVs could provide Canada leverage amid Trump tariff threats – by David Kennedy (Automotive News – January 30, 2025)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that the United States does not need Canadian imports would struggle to hold up in a trade war, with Canadian critical minerals for electric vehicles and other industrial uses among the products that would be tough to replace, according to recent analyses.

About $40 billion (CND) in critical minerals cross the Canada-U.S. border each year, according to Accelerate, an industry alliance advocating for Canada’s EV supply chain. That includes billions in copper, nickel and aluminum, and growing volumes of other metals vital to the automotive, defence and energy sectors.

The scale of imports demonstrate that Canadian critical minerals are “already important” to the United States, said Accelerate CEO Matthew Fortier. “Then there’s the potential, which can be many times that,” he told Automotive News Canada.The United States recognizes 50 minerals as “high risk” of supply chain disruption and critical to industry.

