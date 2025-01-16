Why critical minerals mined in B.C. could stop being exported to the U.S. amid Trump tariffs – by Akshay Kulkarni (CBC News British Columbia – January 15, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/

B.C. manufactures or has access to 16 of 50 critical minerals the U.S. considers vital for national security

Economists say B.C.’s mining industry could play a major role if proposed tariffs by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump go through, after Premier David Eby hinted that critical minerals manufactured in the province could be subject to an export ban.

Eby said Tuesday the province is working on a strategy to fight the 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods proposed by Trump. The U.S. president-elect is threatening the measure in response to what he says is Canada’s inability to tackle illegal immigration and drug smuggling across the Canada-U.S. border.

On Wednesday, Eby, 11 other premiers and the prime minister emerged from an hours-long meeting in Ottawa promising united action on the proposed tariffs, which could devastate Canada. The premier had suggested Tuesday that retaliatory tariffs and export bans could be part of the response, and cited a smelter operation located in Trail, B.C., which exports minerals that Eby said are critical for the U.S.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/critical-minerals-export-ban-explainer-1.7432692