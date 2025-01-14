Mali seizes 3 tons of gold from Canadian company Barrick amid dispute over share of revenue – by Wilson McMakin and Baba Ahmed (Associated Press – January 13, 2025)

https://apnews.com/

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Mali’s military government has started seizing gold stocks of the Canadian mining company Barrick as part of a legal battle over the share of revenue owed to the West African state, according to an internal Barrick letter seen by The Associated Press.

The letter from CEO Mark Bristow to the Malian Mining Minister, dated Monday, says Barrick is “awaiting official confirmation of the proper receipt by the Malian Solidarity Bank,” a government entity. The seizure follows a warning letter to Barrick earlier this month from Mali’s senior investigating judge, Boubacar Moussa Diarra, saying three tons of gold would be seized.

On Monday, a senior Barrick manager confirmed that three tons had been seized by the military government and placed in the capital, Bamako. The manager spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

For the rest of this article: https://apnews.com/article/mali-gold-barrick-d62e34fd1b4ba369ed16d52bca0f19a3