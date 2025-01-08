Barrick mine in Mali could be forced to close within a week, company says – by Geoffrey York (Globe and Mail – January 6, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Barrick Gold Corp. says it will be forced to shut down its operations in Mali within a week if the military junta continues to restrict its gold exports from the West African country.

The Toronto-based company disclosed on Monday that the regime had imposed yet another restriction on the company’s operations by issuing an interim attachment order on its existing gold stock at its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex.

The attachment order effectively means that the Malian government could be authorized to confiscate Barrick’s gold stocks in the country. The export restrictions, announced last month, are blocking any gold shipments from Barrick’s mining complex in Mali.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/industry-news/energy-and-resources/article-barrick-mine-in-mali-could-be-forced-to-close-within-a-week-company/