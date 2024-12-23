Codelco eyes $800M extension to keep Gabriela Mistral open until 2055 – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – December 23, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Chile’s state-owned copper producer Codelco said on Monday it has applied for an environmental permit to extend the life of its Gabriela Mistral mine by over 25 years, pushing the current closure date from 2028 to at least 2055.

The $800 million proposal aims to sustain production at the open-pit mine in Chile’s Antofagasta region, which has been operational since 2008. A key component of the plan is the transition away from using domestic land-based water by 2035. Instead, the mine will rely on third-party water sources that comply with environmental standards. In exchange, Codelco has pledged to supply an equivalent amount of water to the local community.

Vice president of corporate affairs and sustainability, Gabriel Méndez, noted the mine has utilized only 2% of the water volume stored in its permitted basin, despite having authorization to use up to 5%. He noted that the water source has no connection to local ecosystems, other basins, or external users beyond Codelco.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/codelco-eyes-800m-extension-to-keep-gabriela-mistral-open-until-2055/