Looking ahead in B.C. and Yukon – by Marilyn Scales (Canadian Mining Journal – December 16, 2024)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Recent strong gold and metal prices have many mine-makers looking to western Canada for opportunity

Seemingly, North Americans look to the west for opportunity. And when we in Canda look left, we see British Columbia and Yukon. Opportunities abound there for miners, so let us jump in. Where better to begin than with one of the world’s largest copper, gold, and silver resources all wrapped up in the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM) project belonging to Seabridge Gold.

With reorganization and a new focus on gold, the company bought what is now the KSM project from Placer Dome in 2000. The property is located 65 km northwest of Smithers, B.C. Exploration began in earnest in 2006, and by 2010 a prefeasibility study (PFS) was released estimating there were 8.5 million oz. of gold, 7 billion lb. of copper, and 133 million oz. of silver in the ground.

Since the first PFS, Seabridge has repeatedly updated the reserves and resources until they stand today at 47.3 million oz. gold, 7.32 billion lb. copper, and 160 million oz. silver in the proven and probable reserves. That includes 2.29 billion tonnes grading 0.64 g/t gold, 0.14% copper, and 2.2 g/t silver. The totals include three separate deposits – Sulphurets, Mitchell, and East Mitchell.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/featured-article/looking-ahead-in-b-c-and-yukon/