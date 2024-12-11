South32 eyes Alaska’s copper under potential Trump policy changes – by Editor (Mining.com – December 11, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Australia’s South32 is hopeful about a potential policy shift under Donald Trump’s second administration that could unlock access to the Ambler Mining District, a copper-rich region in northwest Alaska.

The company and its Canadian partner Trilogy Metals hold development rights and would benefit if plans for a controversial industrial road to the area gain approval. The 211-mile (340-km) road, which would enable mining operations in the region, was blocked in June by Interior Department due to environmental concerns.

The two-lane, all-season gravel road would run through the Brooks Range foothills and the Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve, crossing 11 rivers and thousands of streams before it reached the site of a future mine. The Biden administration’s decision protected 28 million hectares of federal land from mineral development.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/south32-eyes-alaskas-copper-under-potential-trump-policy-changes/