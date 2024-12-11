Contrary to industry claims, red tape not slowing B.C. mineral boom, finds audit – by Stefan Labbé (Business In Vancouver – December 11, 2024)

https://www.biv.com/

Audit finds delays to approve dozens of B.C. mines were largely caused by market forces — not government permitting.

For several years, politicians and the mining industry have targeted Canadian regulations standing in the way of feeding a burgeoning critical minerals market. In advertisements and on its website, the Mining Association of B.C. (MABC) says the country’s westernmost province has a “generational opportunity” to supply the world with critical minerals needed for clean technologies.

The long-term economic impact, claims the group, could reach $800 billion. It’s a narrative that has been echoed by Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, and more recently picked up by B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad during the last B.C. election campaign. The only thing standing in the way, according to the MABC, is government red tape.

“It cannot take us 15 years to permit new mines in this country if we are going to achieve the targets that we’ve set for electric vehicles,” Wilkinson told Glacier Media in 2022. A new audit released Wednesday claims to blow a hole in that story. The study, published in the Royal Society of Canada journal FACETS, brought together researchers from Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia to examine 27 B.C. mines granted environmental assessments since 1995 with plans to open by 2022.

