Science North celebrates premiere of Planting Hope: A Regreening Story – by Staff (Sudbury Star – November 30, 2024)

The film brings to life Sudbury’s journey from a desolate landscape scarred by pollution to the vibrant, thriving region it is today

Science North has premiered its latest production, Planting Hope: A Regreening Story, a powerful documentary that celebrates the transformation and resilience of Greater Sudbury. The premiere at Dynamic Earth captivated audiences with the remarkable tale of one of the largest and most successful environmental reclamation projects in the world.

Through powerful imagery and inspiring stories, the documentary reveals how collaborative efforts, innovative regreening techniques and a shared commitment to the land have revitalized Greater Sudbury.

“Being able to tell the story of the rebirth of our hometown and celebrate our local heroes was a gratifying experience for all of the crew, some of who grew up here and lived the story firsthand, and others who moved here in part because of the success of the regreening efforts,” David Lickley, the film’s writer and director, said in a release.

