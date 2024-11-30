Ontario judge dismisses case alleging human rights abuses against Barrick at Tanzanian mine – by Nial McGee (Globe and Mail – November 27, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

An Ontario court has dismissed a pair of civil suits against Barrick Gold Corp. that alleged it was responsible for human-rights abuses at a Tanzanian mine, with the judge ruling that any such court action should be tried in Tanzania.

The plaintiffs are a group of Indigenous Kurya from villages around the mine who were injured in 2021 and 2022 when the Tanzanian police force allegedly shot at them, as well as family members of victims who were killed during this period allegedly by the police.

The incidents occurred when the locals trespassed at the North Mara mine in East Africa in search of gold left in waste rock. The plaintiffs alleged that Barrick, as the parent company of its Tanzania subsidiary North Mara Gold Mine Ltd., was negligent in its oversight over human rights and security at the mine.

