New regulation aims to boost profitability of mine waste (Timmins Daily Press – November 2024)

Critic says scientific and technical support also needed to create inventory of potential sites

Ontario’s Ministry of Mines announced Thursday it is introducing a new regulation under the Mining Act that would make it easier to recover residual metals and minerals from mine waste that could be found at operating, closed or abandoned mine sites.

According to the ministry, there are hundreds of potential sites in Ontario that host tailings or rock waste which could be available for mineral recovery.

Mining waste consists of tailings, waste rock and other byproducts left over from the extraction of metals like nickel, copper, and gold. That waste may contain small amounts of critical minerals like lithium, platinum and cobalt previously considered uneconomical to recover. Those critical minerals are crucial to technologies such as electric vehicle batteries, smartphones and laptops.

