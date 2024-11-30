Lithium Argentina picks Switzerland as another China-backed junior flees Canada – by Blair McBride (Northern Miner – November 29, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Lithium Argentina is seeking to redomicile to Switzerland and change its name to Lithium Argentina AG following a corporate review and a new agreement with investor Ganfeng Lithium, the company said Friday.

The company decided Switzerland was the best jurisdiction on strategic, commercial and legal grounds, would provide expanded financing flexibility, and support its long-term growth plans. It also aims to move the Lithium Argentina group of companies’ operational headquarters to Buenos Aires.

Ganfeng Lithium, its joint venture partner in the Caucharí-Olaroz project, has entered into a three-year standstill agreement with the Canadian company, it said Friday. Ganfeng has agreed that it won’t acquire or facilitate the acquisition of a controlling interest in the company. Ganfeng holds a 46.7% stake in the project that started production last year, and Lithium Argentina holds 44.8%.

