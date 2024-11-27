OPINION: Election plot twist: Trump and Musk to oversee great US battery boom in red states – by Simon Moores (Benchmark Minerals – November 26, 2024)

https://source.benchmarkminerals.com/

In the alliance between President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk stands the pending electric vehicle (EV) battery boom in the US. Lithium ion batteries are a new mega-industry in-waiting sparked by $110 billion of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) money.

Three years ago, while China dominated, the US was a bystander in this global battery arms race with only a handful of gigafactories producing batteries for domestic EV production. Today, 40 super-sized battery plants span the country in stages of construction that will soon employ up to 4,000 American workers and spark over 50,000 related jobs per site.

While EVs and batteries have to date been seen through a Democratic lens, 35 of the 40 gigafactories are in Republican states, especially Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia and Arizona. Meanwhile, Nevada is home to Elon Musk’s jewel-in-the-crown, the Tesla Gigafactory 1, itself the first and still one of the world’s biggest EV battery plants.

