‘Let’s do this’: Crowsnest Pass mayor wants proposed coal mine sooner than later – by Bill Graveland (CTV News Calgary – November 26,2024)

A mayor in southwestern Alberta is hoping for an immediate meeting with Premier Danielle Smith to discuss a coal project his community has voted in favour of being built. “The sooner the better,” said Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter. “Let’s do this.”

Residents of the municipality, which saw its last coal mine close four decades ago, voted 72 per cent “yes” to a simple referendum question: “Do you support the development and operations of the metallurgical coal mine at Grassy Mountain?”

The result isn’t binding and has no influence on regulatory or legal challenges. But many in the municipality are hoping the steelmaking coal project proposed by Australia-based Northback Holdings will provide a much needed economic boost.

