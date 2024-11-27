Bolivia says China’s CBC to invest $1 billion in lithium plants – by Daniel Ramos and Daina Beth Solomon (Reuters – November 26, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/markets/

Bolivia’s government and Chinese consortium CBC, which includes battery manufacturer CATL, have signed an agreement for CBC to build two direct lithium extraction plants for at least $1 billion, government authorities said on Tuesday.

The government will take a 51% stake in the project, to be located in the Uyuni salt flat in southwest Bolivia, within the so-called lithium triangle shared with Chile and Argentina. The two plants together are intended to produce 35,000 metric tons of lithium a year, said Omar Alarcon, head of state-run lithium company YLB.

“This service contract will develop a final design for engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of a plant that will produce 10,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year and another plant producing 25,000 tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate per year,” he told a press conference.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/bolivia-says-chinas-cbc-invest-1-billion-lithium-plants-2024-11-26/