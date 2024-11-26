The Weekend Essay: [New Caledonia] The Island Where Environmentalism Implodes – by Ben Crair (The New Yorker – November 23, 2024)

https://www.newyorker.com/

New Caledonia is home to thousands of species found nowhere else—and to nickel that companies like Tesla

This story was produced with support from the Rainforest Journalism Fund in partnership with the Pulitzer Center.

In September, 2020, Elon Musk and a Tesla executive named Drew Baglino put on matching T-shirts and took the stage in a California parking lot. To mark what the company called Battery Day, Tesla had gathered an audience of shareholders, who were social distancing by sitting separately in gleaming electric cars.

Some of the company’s new batteries, Musk and Baglino announced, contained far more nickel than previous models; as a result, they could travel farther, and at far less cost, on a single charge. “Increasing nickel is a goal of ours and, really, everybody’s in the battery industry,” Baglino said.

The metal would accelerate the transition away from dirty combustion engines, the largest source of carbon emissions in the United States. “I actually spoke with the C.E.O.s of the biggest mining companies in the world and said, ‘Please make more nickel,’ ” Musk said. Throughout the presentation, attendees applauded by laying on their horns.

