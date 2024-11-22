Gold Prices Rise After $82 Billion Discovery In China—New Record High Ahead? – by Giuseppe Ciccomascolo (CCN.com – November 22, 2024)

https://www.ccn.com/

China’s recent discovery of massive gold reserves in Hunan province has sent shockwaves through the global market, propelling gold prices to new heights. However, the long-term trajectory of gold prices remains uncertain, influenced by a complex interplay of factors such as interest rates, inflation, and geopolitical risks.

While some analysts predict a bullish future for gold, others caution against overly optimistic forecasts due to the inherent volatility of commodity markets. China has discovered gold reserves valued at 600 billion yuan – equal to $82.9 billion – in central Hunan province. As the world’s largest gold producer, China accounts for approximately 10% of global output in 2023, based on data from the World Gold Council.

In the first three quarters of the year, China consumed 741.732 metric tons of gold while producing only 268.068 tons, necessitating reliance on imports to meet domestic demand. The news – alongside renewed geopolitical tensions – boosted gold price to top $2,700 again, nearing a new record-high level. The Hunan Academy of Geology identified over 40 gold ore veins at depths exceeding 2,000 meters in Pingjiang County, uncovering 300.2 tons of gold resources in the primary exploration area.

