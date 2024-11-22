Gold price ends the week with 5% gain as safe-haven demand drives price action – by Neils Christensen (Kitco News – November 22, 2024)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – The gold market has ended a three-week selloff with a vengeance, as prices look set to close Friday above $2,700 an ounce. Not only has gold surpassed last week’s losses, but the precious metal is also experiencing its best rally since October 2023.

As of 1:40 p.m. ET, December gold futures were trading at $2,712 an ounce, up 1.39% for the week. Additionally, prices have risen 5.4% since the start of the week. While gold has significantly rebounded since Republican candidate Donald Trump became President-elect, some analysts suggest these gains could be more fragile than they appear.

The price action has been driven primarily by renewed safe-haven demand following an escalation in the War in Ukraine. The U.S. recently gave Ukraine permission to fire U.S.-made missiles into Russia, adding a new dimension to the conflict.

