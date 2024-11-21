Prony Resources gears up for nickel production restart at Goro mine (Mining Technology – November 19, 2024)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

Nickel miner Prony Resources New Caledonia will recommence operations at its Goro mine and battery-grade nickel production plant, located in the south of New Caledonia, after a six-month suspension caused by local riots in the French territory, reported Bloomberg.

The return of the workforce marks a significant step for Prony Resources, one of the three major nickel producers in New Caledonia.

Goro mine is designed to produce 57,000tpa of nickel and 5,000tpa of cobalt. Laterite nickel is extracted from an open-pit site, which is processed in a feed preparation plant and treated in a high-pressure acid leach facility. The industry faced near-collapse last year due to plummeting nickel prices, exacerbated by increased production in Indonesia.

