Permitting delays impact BC projects valued at $38B, AME says – by Henry Lazenby (Canadian Mining Journal – November 21, 2024)

British Columbia’s exploration sector has over 60 critical mineral projects waiting for permits. It’s a $38-billion pileup of economic opportunities, some waiting indefinitely, Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) president and CEO Keerit Jutla says.

Without action, B.C. risks falling further behind Ontario and Quebec, whose streamlined policies and targeted funding have helped them attract more exploration funding, Jutla said. His group represents about 5,000 members.

“B.C. can choose to be a world-class jurisdiction or let opportunity slip away,” Jutla told The Northern Miner in Vancouver on Monday. “Clear permitting timelines, stable policies, and strong partnerships with Indigenous communities are essential. A project’s viability shouldn’t hinge on bureaucratic delays.” The permitting backlog poses existential challenges for the exploration industry, said Jutla, a lawyer with a decade of experience in the resources sector.

