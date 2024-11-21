Paladin’s Fission Takeover Is Delayed by Canada Security Review – by Jacob Lorinc (Bloomberg News – November 19, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Canada’s federal government is extending a national security review of Paladin Energy Ltd.’s acquisition of Fission Uranium Corp., further delaying a deal that was supposed to close in September.

Australia’s Paladin Energy said Tuesday it received a notice from Canada’s industry ministry that the government’s review period for the transaction, proposed in June, will be extended until Dec. 30. The company also warned that the deal could fall apart.

“In light of the national security review of the arrangement, there can be no certainty that Paladin will be able to obtain ICA clearance in a timely manner or at all,” the company said in a filing, referring to the Investment Canada Act. “Failure to obtain ICA clearance would prevent the arrangement from being successfully completed.”

