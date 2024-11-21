Opinion: The future of mining in Canada depends on Northern infrastructure investment – by Richard Burguess (i-Politics – November 19, 2024)

https://www.ipolitics.ca/

In an era of increasing demand for critical minerals and clean energy, strategic investments in northern infrastructure will be essential for securing Canada’s position as a global leader in sustainable mining.

Mining is set to play a pivotal role in Canada’s economic future. As outlined in the Canadian Minerals and Metals Plan (CMMP) and the Critical Minerals Strategy, the sector is key to building a low-carbon economy. But, without significant investment in northern infrastructure — especially in energy — Canada’s mining potential will remain untapped, putting the country at risk of stagnation in a sector critical to both our economy and climate goals.

Several projects are aimed at addressing the North’s energy challenges, but none are as advanced as the Atlin Hydro Expansion Project (Atlin). As the government prioritizes reducing carbon emissions, fostering Indigenous participation in the resource sector, and ensuring Canada’s mining industry remains globally competitive, Atlin represents the type of solutions we must pursue.

The global transition to a low-carbon economy has placed mining at the forefront of innovation, with many of the critical minerals needed for green technologies — such as electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy systems, and clean tech manufacturing — found within Canada’s borders. Yet, mining these resources sustainably is a challenge that requires reducing the sector’s carbon footprint.

For the rest of this article: https://www.ipolitics.ca/opinions/the-future-of-mining-in-canada-depends-on-northern-infrastructure-investment