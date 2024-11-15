Russia temporarily limits nuclear-fuel shipments to US – by Liezel Hill (Bloomberg News – November 15, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

Russia is temporarily limiting exports of enriched uranium to the US, creating potential supply risks to utilities operating American reactors that generate almost a fifth of the country’s electricity.

The Russian government didn’t provide details of the restrictions or their duration in a Friday statement on Telegram. Utilities tend to make purchases well in advance, so any impact is unlikely to be immediate.

As Russia’s prolonged war in Ukraine has made it increasingly unpopular on the world stage, the nation has repeatedly signaled a willingness to use its vast energy resources as geopolitical bargaining chips. The Kremlin also announced on Friday it’s throttling gas supplies to Austria, interrupting a six-decade supply agreement because of a legal dispute.

