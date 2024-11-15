FPX outlines Baptiste-like nickel in Yukon – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – November 14, 2024)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Surface sampling outlines a zone of awaruite mineralization that is comparable in size and grade to B.C. nickel mine project.

FPX Nickel Corp. Nov. 14 reported that its summer sampling program at its Mich property in the Yukon has outlined a nickel zone that is comparable in size, grade, and style of mineralization as Baptiste, an advance-staged exploration project in central British Columbia that shows the potential of being a significant future supply of low-carbon nickel and cobalt, both of which are used in lithium-ion batteries powering electric vehicles and storing renewable energy.

Baptiste has the distinction and advantage of hosting a specialized nickel mineral known as awaruite, which is a nickel-iron alloy formed when sulfur is not present during mineralization. Nickel concentrates produced from mining awaruite do not require smelting or high-pressure acid leaching.

This means that less energy is needed to upgrade awaruite concentrates into nickel products needed for battery and steelmaking, which equates to less carbon dioxide emission than if the battery metal was produced from sulfide or laterite ores that are the source of nearly all the world’s nickel.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2024/11/15/northern-neighbors/fpx-outlines-baptiste-like-nickel-in-yukon/8799.html