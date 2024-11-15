B2Gold hits bonanza gold at Goose; eyes extended mine life in Nunavut – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – November 14, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Drill results from B2Gold’s (TSX: BTO; NYSE: BTG) Goose project in Nunavut, which is under construction and expected to yield first gold next year, may point to a longer mine life and bigger resource base, the company said Wednesday.

Drill hole 24GSE-683Z1 at the Nuvuyak deposit at Goose cut 28.8 metres at 6.39 grams gold per tonne from 982.2 metres. It had a higher-grade interval of 23.49 grams gold over 6.5 metres from 1,005 metres depth. This extends high-grade mineralization by 150 metres to the north-northwest.

“These results affirm the continuity of high-grade zones at Nuvuyak, suggesting a larger resource base and potentially extending the Goose project’s mine life,” CEO Clive Johnson said in a statement. The company is in the midst of a US$28-million, 25,126-metre drill campaign at Goose that has found more high-grade gold at Nuvuyak deposit and the Mammoth target at the property. This points to expansion potential beyond the current mine plan, the company said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/b2gold-hits-bonanza-gold-at-goose-eyes-extended-mine-life-in-nunavut/1003873232/