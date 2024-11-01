Northwest First Nation not sold on open-pit mining project – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 1, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Indigenous-led impact assessment initiated and community capacity-building funding to flow for disputed Springpole gold project

Northwestern Ontario mine developer First Mining Gold has entered into a “process agreement” with Cat Lake First Nation and Lac Seul First Nation in support of a community-based Anishinaabe-led Impact Assessment (ALIA) of the company’s Springpole Gold Project.

An Oct. 31 First Mining Gold news release said the agreement provides a framework between the company and the two area Indigenous communities to “have procedural clarity and meaningful participation” in the review of Springpole “through the unique cultural perspective of the Anishinaabe people.”

The Springpole project is 110 kilometres northeast of Red Lake and 40 kilometres from Cat Lake. It’s an advanced stage open-pit gold and silver mine project that’s going through the federal environmental assessment (EA) stage. The company has said that its final EA report is being submitted to government regulators this fall. The project has been in the EA process since 2018.

