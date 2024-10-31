‘Green fatigue’ could lead to the R&D we need – by Bjorn Lomborg (Financial Post – October 31, 2024)

https://financialpost.com/

The high-cost climate policies we have now need to be replaced by a search for cheap green fuels the world will switch to voluntarily

As climate policy increasingly drives up living costs with next to no results, voters are becoming wearier of expansive — and expensive — green promises. We can only hope this backlash could lead to better, cheaper and more effective measures.

After dealing with climate activists blocking roads and gluing themselves to airport runways, celebrities flying private jets while telling the rest of us to take the bus, and climate policies that cost the world but deliver little, voters are viewing climate policies with greater skepticism.

The transformation has been reflected both in rightward shifts in various European countries in the EU elections and in a broad perception of a “green backlash.” Germany’s energy policy was famously promised to cost the public merely the equivalent of one scoop of ice cream per month.

For the rest of this column: https://financialpost.com/opinion/green-fatigue-could-lead-rd-we-need