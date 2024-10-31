Global Atomic anticipates $295m loan for Dasa project by Q1 2025 – by Staff (Mining.com – October 29, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Global Atomic (TSX: GLO) said on Tuesday it anticipates securing a project financing loan from the US development bank by early Q1 2025 to advance its Dasa uranium project in Niger.

The company reported that in recent discussions, the bank confirmed its intention to approve a $295 million debt facility, which would cover 60% of the project’s projected costs. Dasa is the highest-grade uranium deposit in Africa, surpassed only by grades found in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, and is scheduled to achieve commercial production in early 2026.

“The approval timelines outlined by the bank support yellowcake deliveries in 2026 as anticipated in the four off-take agreements we have in place with American and European nuclear power utilities,” said President and CEO of Global Atomic, Stephen G. Roman.

