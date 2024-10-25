Wall Street and Main Street rein in their optimism on gold prices for next week – by Ernest Hoffman (Kitco News – October 25, 2024)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – After delivering one of its strongest weekly performances of the year last week, gold picked up right where it left off, but a midweek stall after fresh all-time highs has market participants more divided on the yellow metal’s near-term direction.

Spot gold kicked off the week trading at $2,722 per ounce, and traders in the Asian and European sessions pushed the yellow metal to the edge of $2,740 by the North American open. But U.S. traders woke up filled with doubt about the precious metal, and they drove the spot price all the way down to $2,716 by 2:45 p.m. EDT.

Gold retraced half of its losses on the day by 9:30 p.m. before resuming a steady uptrend through Tuesday, with all dips being bought right through to 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday when prices set their weekly high of $2,757.80 per ounce.

