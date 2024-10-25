Vault Minerals drags out the drama on a White River mine restart – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 25, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Australian gold producer sees open-ended potential to boost ounces at idled Sugar Zone Mine

The idled Sugar Zone gold mine, near White River, “represents a rare and profitable production opportunity” for Vault Minerals to restart at very little cost. But company management remains tight-lipped on when mining will resume at the underground operation, 30 kilometres north of town.

The Australian mid-tier gold miner is big on its enthusiasm for the practically turn-key underground mine, but is short on divulging definite timelines on a restart and how large the gold resource could grow to, despite conducting more than 90,000 metres of drilling in 2024.

“Critically, as a brownfield restart option, Sugar Zone also carries none of the cost, complexity, risk or lead times of greenfield mine construction,” said chair Russell Clark and managing director Luke Tonkin in a statement this month to shareholders this week. The company claims it’s fully funded to capitalize on the “substantial mineral inventory” that Sugar Zone presents.

