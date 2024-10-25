[Niger Mining] Orano suspends operations at Arlit (World Nuclear News – October 24, 2024)

https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/

Major financial difficulties facing SOMAÏR, the operator of the Arlit uranium mine in Niger, have led to the decision to suspend its activities from the end of October.

The French company said the financial difficulties which have been facing its 63.4%-owned subsidiary since July 2023 – when then-President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum was deposed in a coup d’état – have continued to grow. Niger’s border with Benin, through which uranium concentrates produced at Arlit are exported – has remained closed since the events of July 2023.

Since the closure of this main supply and export corridor, Orano and SOMAÏR “have made every effort to maintain dialogue with the Nigerien authorities” and implemented “offsetting measures” to ensure industrial facilities and equipment are maintained and to preserve and pay the workforce at the mine while waiting for production to resume at full capacity, Orano said.

