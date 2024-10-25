Massive lithium deposit found across southeastern US could end reliance on imports – by Shane Galvin (New York Post – October 23, 2024)

https://nypost.com/

A new geological survey has discovered enough lithium to meet global demand for the next six years. The study, led by the United States Geological Survey, discovered between 5 million and 19 million tons of lithium reserves in a rock formation in the southern part of the continental US, Fox Business reported.

Scientists derived samples from the Arkansas portion of the Smackover Formation – which spans six states from Florida’s Gulf Coast, through parts of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and stretching across Texas.

Researchers used artificial intelligence to develop a map of the area that they say contains enough lithium to end the US’s reliance on imports. “Our research was able to estimate total lithium present in the southwestern portion of Smackover in Arkansas for the first time.

For the rest of this article: https://nypost.com/2024/10/23/us-news/19-million-on-lithium-deposits-found-in-american-southeast-usgs/