IAMGOLD sees a gold trail between two deposits – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – October 16, 2024)

Toronto gold company envisions a district-scale open-pit mine complex

IAMGOLD is out to connect the dots between its new Côté Gold open-pit operation and its nearby Gosselin deposit in the belief that they are tying into one larger gold system just outside of Gogama.

The Toronto gold miner delivered some operating results for Côté with its third quarter 2024 fiscal year on Oct. 15 with some encouraging exploration results that its proposed district-scale mining complex could eventually become just that.

Situated halfway between Timmins and Sudbury, Côté went into commercial production at the beginning of August. The Gosselin deposit is three kilometres northeast of Côté and could be the next mine in the queue on IAMGOLD’s 600-square-kilometre property, 25 kilometres southwest of Gogama.

Last February, Gosselin’s gold estimate came in at 4.4 million ounces of indicated gold resource at an average grade of 0.85 grams per tonne of gold, and 3 million ounces in the inferred category.

