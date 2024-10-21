Camping through northern Ontario includes Ouimet Canyon and Amethyst Mining – by Dave Gilchrist (Niagara On The Lake Local – October 17, 2024)

https://www.notllocal.com/

The canyon and the mining operation both offer interesting sights to see.

As we left the Sibley Peninsula on our camping trip through northern Ontario, we backtracked a bit to see two sites that we had wanted to experience in the area.

The first was the famous Ouimet Canyon located several kilometres north of the Trans Canada Highway. The canyon is 100 metres (330 ft) deep, 150 metres (490 ft) wide and 2,000 metres (2 kilometres; 1.2 miles) long and is protected as part of Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park. The morning we visited the canyon it was misty which added an almost surreal feeling to the view.

Despite the mist, the canyon could be seen quite clearly for a distance in both directions and across to the other side. A combination of paths, wooden trails and a bridge take you to two platforms at the side of the canyon. We were the only visitors while on the platforms.

At the second, northern, platform you can see a large rock column known as the Indian Head. There was a smaller ‘head’ on the opposite side of the platform too.

