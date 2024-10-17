Lithium Americas revamps Thacker Pass deal with GM in new US$625M JV – by Blair McBride (Northern Miner – October 16, 2024)

Shares in Lithium Americas (TSX: LAC; NYSE: LAC) jumped by 20.2% on Wednesday after it announced anew, US$625-million joint venture agreement with General Motors for its Thacker Pass project in northern Nevada.

Under the deal that the developer calls the largest ever by a U.S. original equipment manufacturer in a lithium project, GM is to acquire a 38% stake in Thacker Pass for US$625 million in cash and letters of credit. The JV deal replaces the US$330 million in second tranche equity investment from GM announced in January 2023, and is in addition to the US$2.3 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

The deal also includes US$430 million of direct funding to the JV to build the project’s first stage, expected to cost US$2.9 billion. “Our relationship with GM has been significantly strengthened with this joint venture as we continue to pursue a mutual goal to develop a robust domestic lithium supply chain by advancing the development of Thacker Pass,” Jonathan Evans, Lithium Americas president and CEO said in a release.

