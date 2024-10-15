‘We believe Canada needs more nickel,’ Wyloo boss says – by Nicole Stoffman (Sudbury Star – October 13, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Nickel produced and processed in Northern Ontario and the Ring of Fire would be destined for the EV market

Kristan Straub, CEO of Wyloo Ring of Fire, provided an update on the Eagle’s Nest Mine at the State of Mining luncheon in Timmins recently. The mine site in the Ring of Fire in northwestern Ontario has a ‘small footprint’ of one square kilometre or half the size of the Timmins Airport, Straub said.

The site contains a deposit of 17 million tonnes at 3.3 per cent nickel, copper and platinum group elements. It also has some of the world’s largest chromite deposits outside of South Africa, Straub said.

It is expected to produce 15,000 tonnes of nickel and 6,000 tonnes of copper from 300,000 tonnes of underground mining material annually over 17 years. A water recycling plant would ensure Eagle’s Nest does not discharge any water into the environment, Straub said.

A feasibility study will be completed in March 2025, and the company aims to be in construction by 2030, depending on road access. “We believe Canada needs more nickel,” Straub said, adding even the Canada Nickel mine in Timmins, which he called ‘a great project’ will not meet demand.

