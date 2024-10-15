‘Far too dependent on China’: trade tensions still hot as graphite producers request tariffs – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – October 15, 2024)

https://financialpost.com/

The North American Graphite Alliance on Thursday called on Canada to enact 25 per cent tariffs on six Chinese products used to make batteries, further amplifying trade tensions around the electric vehicle supply chain.

Graphite is used in lithium-ion battery anodes, and Canada produced around one per cent of the global total in 2022. The trade group said it faces a “pivotal” moment before demand exponentially increases from the EV transition and that it needs protection from China.

“Tariffs must be placed on all graphite products from China to protect and stimulate the North American graphite industry,” it said in a letter to the Finance Department on Thursday, “and reduce the national security risks associated with depending on China for a vital material that is a necessary component of the clean energy transition.”

