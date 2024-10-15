Coal mining in the foothills of the Rockies: A tale of two municipalities – by Emma Graney (Globe and Mail – October 14, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

A coal mining proposal has divided two neighbouring municipalities in Southern Alberta – and one of them recently received a blow from the Alberta Energy Regulator, which denied its application for an adjournment of licence hearings for a new coal development.

To the north is Ranchland, a municipality of rolling terrain in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains with around 100 residents. To the south is Crowsnest Pass, a municipality of about 5,700 people. Both picturesque, the two municipalities could not be more different when it comes to their positions on coal mining.

The issue centres around an Australian coal company, Northback Holdings Corp., which has three applications in front of the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for coal exploration, drilling and water diversion on an old mine called Grassy Mountain.

