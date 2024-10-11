Why Is There a Titanium Shortage? What It Means for Aerospace and Other Industries – by Sarah Edwards (Thomasnet.com – December 18, 2023)

https://www.thomasnet.com/

The global titanium shortage is a stark reminder of rare metal scarcity and its impact on manufacturing processes. The titanium supply chain is deeply rooted in Eastern Europe, with Russian titanium accounting for nearly one-third of the titanium bars and rods used in the United States.

While titanium demand has remained steady, supplies have dwindled, driving up prices and directly impacting the aerospace industry. Here’s what you need to know about these critical materials and how their supply shortage is affecting manufacturers.

Sanctions and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel the Titanium Supply Chain Crisis

The aerospace manufacturing industry is accustomed to having cheap titanium imported from Eastern Europe, specifically Russia. When the EU and U.S. imposed sanctions on VSMPO-AVISMA, Russia’s state-run producer of titanium and titanium alloys, they kicked off the titanium supply shortage. Aerospace-grade titanium has become particularly scarce, negatively impacting new manufacturing efforts as well as the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector.

