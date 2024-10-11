The future is nickel in Indonesia – by Joseph Rachman (Asia Times – October 9, 2024)

Indonesia’s nickel policy point man outlines the nation’s EV vision, tackles China issues and debunks critics in exclusive AT interview

Indonesia’s nickel industry is booming. The global adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is driving demand for the metal, which is a key element in many EV batteries. In 2023, Indonesia produced a massive 40.2% of the world’s supply, sparking hopes the country can leverage its nickel reserves as a base to build a domestic EV industry.

At the same time, the nickel boom has courted controversy. In September, the US Department of Labor reported that forced labor was being used in the Indonesian nickel industry. Nickel companies have also faced accusations of environmental destruction and pollution.

Geopolitics is also at play. Chinese technical expertise, investment and markets have been central to the development of the Indonesian industry. American industrial policy in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act has aimed squarely at Chinese dominance of supply chains for green materials – limiting the access of Chinese-made goods to US markets.

For the rest of this article: https://asiatimes.com/2024/10/the-future-is-nickel-in-indonesia/