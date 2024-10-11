The critical challenge of titanium shortages in MRO supply chains – by Avia Solutions Group (Aero Time – November 9, 2023)

https://www.aerotime.aero/

The aerospace and aviation industries have been fighting unprecedented supply chain challenges in recent years, and one of the biggest problems has been the shortage of titanium. This shortage has sent a significant shockwave through the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector, creating a dire need for agile supply chain solutions to counteract the impact.

Toma Matutyte, CEO of Locatory.com, a leading aircraft parts locator in the aviation aftermarket, shares insights on the reasons behind the titanium shortage, the consequences it has brought, and the potential solutions that MROs must adopt to navigate this challenging landscape.

The role of Ukraine in titanium production

To understand the titanium shortage, it is essential to recognize Ukraine’s historical significance as one of the largest producers of titanium in the world. Ukraine’s rich titanium resources, particularly the deposits located in the Zaporizhia region, have played a crucial role in global supply. However, the annexation of Crimea by Russia and the war in Ukraine have disrupted this supply chain.

