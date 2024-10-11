‘Proud northern miners’: Detour Lake gold used for mint’s new coin – by Marissa Lentz-McGrath (Timmins Today – October 11, 2024)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

It’s the first time that a Northern Ontario mine is being used for the initiative

If you ever wanted to own gold poured right here in Northern Ontario, now’s your chance. The Royal Canadian Mint has launched its 2024 single-sourced gold maple leaf coin. It’s crafted entirely from gold poured from Agnico Eagle’s Detour Lake mine.

Detour Lake is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Timmins, this is the second time Agnico has teamed up with the Royal Canadian Mint for the bullion — a coin made from highly refined precious metal. It’s the first time a Northern Ontario mine is featured in the program.

One side features King Charles III and the other displays a maple leaf design by Walter Ott.Andre Leite is Agnico Eagle’s vice president of Ontario operations. He said the Royal Canadian Mint approached them for the program, with Detour Lake being chosen because it’s Canada’s largest gold mine.

Leite highlighted the sustainable practices at Detour Lake mine, emphasizing the company’s commitment to engaging with First Nations communities and minimizing environmental impact.

