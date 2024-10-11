Project 2025 wants gold to rule again — But is it fool’s gold? – by Ernest Hoffman (Kitco News – October 10, 2024)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – The Project 2025 conservative policy blueprint has been making waves in recent months as journalists, lawmakers, and academics pore over its recommendations. And while much of the attention has centered on its ideas around social policy and executive authority, one economic proposal will quicken the pulse of precious metals investors regardless of their political affiliation: Reestablishing the gold standard.

The 900-plus page document from the Heritage Foundation is aimed at shaping the policy agenda for the United States government with a focus on conservative principles. Launched in 2023, the Project is geared toward preparing for a potential Republican administration in 2025, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive plan to restore what its proponents view as core American values and governance principles.

Key elements of Project 2025 include: dissolve the departments of Education and Homeland Security, ban the ‘morning-after pill’, compel Health and Human Services to “maintain a “biblically based, social science-reinforced definition of marriage and family” and place the entire federal bureaucracy under direct Presidential control.

