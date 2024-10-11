Opinion: Breaking barriers: A vision for Canada-U.S. co-operation in a changing world – by Mark David Wiseman (Globe and Mail – October 10, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Mark Wiseman is a Canadian investment manager and business executive who serves as a senior adviser for Boston Consulting Group and a board member for NOVA Chemicals.

A year ago in these pages, I argued that there is no place like home for investors, who should bank on a

North America, where Canada and the U.S. leverage their natural, economic and geographic advantages to create an unmatched regional bloc.

Since then, the case for Canada to embrace this approach has only grown stronger. The world is headed in a more protectionist, competitive direction. Reports show that the annual number of new global trade restrictions has steadily increased to more than 3,000 in 2023 from about 650 in 2017.

Amid this trend, Canada needs to line up with its closest ally – which also happens to be the world’s largest and most important economy. For Canada, this should mean refocusing on the U.S. as our primary economic and security partner. This means developing an integrated Canada-U.S. strategy to prepare us for success – regardless of who is in power in Washington – differentiate us from Mexico as a regional partner and ultimately provide Canadians increased prosperity.

