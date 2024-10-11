1 dead and 23 rescued after elevator issue at Colorado tourist mine left some trapped 1,000 feet underground for 6 hours – by Jeff Winter, Sarah Moon and Dalia Faheid (CNN.com – October 11, 2024)

https://www.cnn.com/

(CNN) One person has died and 23 people have been rescued after an elevator malfunction trapped them hundreds of feet underground at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, a tourist mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado, officials said Thursday.

At around noon Thursday, the mine experienced a mechanical issue with its elevator system, causing “a severe danger for the participants,” Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said during a news conference. The cause of the incident remains under investigation. “Accidents happen when dealing with this kind of machinery,” Mikesell said.

Eleven people were rescued earlier Thursday, and a dozen more people who came from out-of-state were trapped at the bottom of the 1,000-foot-deep mine for about six hours before being rescued Thursday night. “I am relieved that 12 of the people trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Mine have been safely rescued.

