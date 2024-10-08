Grassy Narrows on the cusp of a housing boom – by Mike Stimpson (NWO News Watch – October 5, 2024)

https://www.nwonewswatch.com/

The First Nation has secured a commitment from Ottawa to fund 100 new homes.

GRASSY NARROWS – Chief Rudy Turtle disclosed on YouTube recently that his First Nation northeast of Kenora has secured a federal commitment for scores of new housing units in the next few years.

A meeting last month with Indigenous Services Canada produced a $24-million pledge to fund 50 new modular homes and a 20-unit apartment complex in the Anishinabe community, Turtle said.

The department also committed to funding construction of 10 houses a year for three years, for another 30 homes, he said. A government spokesperson clarified in an email to Newswatch that the 100-dwelling commitment is “a commitment in principle that was made to the Chief in a letter during an in-person meeting on September 5 in ISC offices in Toronto.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.nwonewswatch.com/local-news/grassy-narrows-on-the-cusp-of-a-housing-boom-9616096