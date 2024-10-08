Canadian miner Hudbay settles long-standing lawsuits alleging human rights abuses in Guatemala – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – September 8, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM-T has settled a long-standing series of lawsuits in an Ontario court that centred around alleged human-rights abuses at a Guatemalan nickel mine more than a decade ago.

The allegations heard in the Ontario Superior Court are based on clashes between Indigenous Mayan protesters and security personnel at the Fenix nickel mine in eastern Guatemala in 2007 and 2009.

A local Mayan community leader, Adolfo Ich Chamán, who spoke out against the mine, was killed in 2009 after he was allegedly grabbed by mine security guards, beaten, hacked with a machete, and shot in the neck. Another Mayan man, German Chub Choc, was allegedly shot and paralyzed by security personnel in 2009.

